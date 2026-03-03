Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) VP Darrin Talley Sells 2,150 Shares

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin Talley sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.23. 11,192,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,092,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

