Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and provided a business update during its earnings call, highlighting revenue growth across its portfolio, progress in pipeline programs led by ifetroban, and continued expansion into international markets.

2025 revenue growth and improved operating cash flow

Management said 2025 represented “an outstanding year,” citing commercial execution and expanded contributions from multiple brands. For the fourth quarter, Cumberland reported combined revenues from FDA-approved brands of $13.7 million, a 31% increase versus the prior-year period. Full-year 2025 revenues totaled $44.5 million, up 18% from 2024, meeting the company’s goal of double-digit revenue growth.

Kristalose: $3.1 million

Sancuso: $3.3 million

Vibativ: $2.8 million

Caldolor: $0.9 million

Talicia: $3.3 million

Chief Financial Officer John Hamm said fourth-quarter net revenue from continuing operations was $13.7 million, up $3.2 million year over year. Net revenue by product in the fourth quarter was:

For the full year, Hamm reported product revenues of $10.5 million for Kristalose, $11.9 million for Sancuso, $9.4 million for Vibativ, $4.7 million for Caldolor, and $3.3 million for Talicia. Cumberland also received a $3 million milestone payment tied to Vibativ’s approval in China.

Operating expenses increased alongside sales activity. Total operating expenses were $15.0 million in the fourth quarter compared with $12.0 million in the prior-year quarter, which management attributed to higher royalties, cost of goods, and other items associated with growing product sales. Full-year operating expenses were $47.3 million versus $44.3 million in 2024.

Cumberland reported a net loss of approximately $1.4 million for the fourth quarter and $2.9 million for the full year, both improved from 2024. Hamm said adjusted earnings improved by more than $2 million to $1.7 million, or $0.11 per share, when non-cash expenses were added back. Cash flow from operations improved by $5.5 million and was $4.9 million for the full year.

Balance sheet and portfolio transactions

Management said the company strengthened its balance sheet in 2025, increasing shareholder equity and reducing its line-of-credit balance by more than $10 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Hamm reported total assets of $76.8 million, including $11.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. Liabilities were $52.3 million, including $5.2 million on the company’s credit facility, and total shareholders’ equity was $24.9 million.

The company’s bank line of credit provides up to $15 million in capital with an interest rate based on benchmark term SOFR and a quarterly financial covenant. Hamm said Cumberland was in compliance at the end of the fourth quarter.

Hamm also detailed the accounting impacts of recent portfolio additions. He said Vibativ added $34 million in new assets at acquisition, including about $21 million of inventory, $12 million in intangible assets, and $1 million of goodwill, with an estimated value of $10 million at the end of 2025. The Vibativ transaction included a $20 million payment at closing and a subsequent $5 million milestone payment, plus ongoing royalties tied to product sales.

Sancuso added $19 million in new assets, including approximately $4 million in inventory and $14 million of intangibles, with an estimated value of $10 million at year-end 2025. Cumberland paid $13.5 million at closing and $1.5 million in milestone payments, with ongoing royalties based on sales.

For Talicia, Cumberland formed a new company with RedHill Biopharma called Talicia Holdings, Inc. Hamm said RedHill contributed worldwide rights to Talicia and related assets, while Cumberland invested $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and expects to provide another $2 million later in 2026 to participate in joint ownership. Cumberland owns 30% of Talicia Holdings and accounts for the investment under the equity method, with net revenues from Talicia equally shared under the co-commercialization arrangement.

Hamm noted Cumberland also held more than $54 million in tax net operating loss carryforwards, primarily resulting from prior stock option exercises.

Brand highlights: Vibativ, Caldolor, Sancuso, Kristalose and Talicia

Vice President of Organizational Development Todd Anthony provided updates on major marketed products. He described Vibativ as an intravenous antibiotic for difficult-to-treat infections such as hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated pneumonia and complicated skin infections caused by certain gram-positive bacteria, including multidrug-resistant strains. Anthony said Cumberland is conducting “Infectious Insights” discussions with infectious disease experts to highlight the brand’s role in select patients.

Anthony said a pharmacokinetic analysis of Vibativ was published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, based on data from more than 1,200 patients, supporting optimized dosing strategies across infection severities and renal function levels. He also highlighted new access points, including availability of a Vibativ 4-vial starter pack through a supply arrangement with Vizient and addition to a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc.

For Kristalose, Anthony said the brand continues to face pharmacy substitution in favor of generic alternatives, with substitution increasing due to additional generic competition. He said the company has taken actions and is implementing strategies to “protect and grow” the business.

Anthony said Caldolor, the company’s intravenous ibuprofen product, received pediatric labeling clearance from the FDA, making it “the only non-opioid product approved to treat pain in infants that’s delivered by injection.” He said the company is emphasizing the new indication through sales and marketing initiatives, contributing to growing use in children’s hospitals. He also cited publication in Clinical Therapeutics of a study evaluating Caldolor’s safety and efficacy in managing postoperative pain in patients 60 and older, based on an analysis of more than 1,000 patients.

On Sancuso, an FDA-approved transdermal patch for chemotherapy-induced nausea, Anthony said sales results have been favorable following expansion of the oncology division. He also cited a new Sancuso website and additional promotional and digital marketing efforts.

Anthony described Talicia as an FDA-approved treatment for Helicobacter pylori infections and said it is recommended as a first-line therapy in American College of Gastroenterology clinical guidelines. He highlighted three attributes discussed on the call: an eradication rate “exceeding 90%,” the convenience of an all-in-one capsule, and minimal antibiotic resistance. He said promotion began at the start of the year and that the company’s commercial organization now includes 50 customer-facing individuals across brands.

Pipeline update led by ifetroban and “breakthrough” DMD results

CEO A.J. Kazimi said Cumberland advanced its clinical pipeline in 2025, led by results from the company’s FIGHT DMD study of ifetroban in cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Kazimi said the top-line findings were selected for a late-breaking presentation at the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Clinical and Scientific Conference and were also presented at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Annual Conference.

Kazimi said Cumberland completed a comprehensive analysis and clinical study report, submitted it to the FDA, and began discussions regarding remaining development requirements. He reported that the FDA approved Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the DMD program and “more recently” granted Fast Track designation.

Providing additional detail, Kazimi said the phase II DMD study enrolled 41 patients who received low-dose ifetroban, high-dose ifetroban, or placebo. High-dose ifetroban resulted in a 3.3% improvement in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) compared with placebo. Compared with propensity-matched natural history controls, he said the high-dose group showed a statistically significant 5.4% improvement in cardiac function as measured by LVEF. Kazimi said both doses were well-tolerated with no serious drug-related adverse events, and all patients who completed 12 months opted into an open-label extension.

Beyond DMD, Kazimi said enrollment was completed in a systemic sclerosis study and that the company expects to announce top-line findings in 2026. He also discussed the phase II Fighting Fibrosis trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, stating enrollment is “well underway” and that an independent committee completed the interim safety analysis after the first cohort completed 12 weeks, finding no safety signals and no need for changes in study conduct. The company expects to report interim efficacy results in 2026.

Kazimi also cited a peer-reviewed manuscript published in November in the Journal of Experimental Hematology & Oncology discussing ifetroban’s potential to target platelet-tumor interactions to reduce metastases in triple-negative breast cancer, along with additional investigator-initiated pilot studies underway.

International expansion and 2026 targets

Management highlighted multiple international developments in 2025. Kazimi said Vibativ received regulatory approval in China and was launched in Saudi Arabia, generating initial sales and reaching first patients in that country. He also said the company’s ibuprofen injection product received regulatory approval in Mexico.

Looking ahead, Kazimi said Cumberland is again targeting double-digit revenue growth in 2026, driven by performance of existing brands, additional sales from Talicia, and a growing international business. He also said the company is targeting “meaningful positive cash flow from operations.” The call concluded without a Q&A session, with management noting it was available for follow-up conversations with shareholders.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company’s flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

