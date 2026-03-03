Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 721,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,517. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $140.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

