Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.03 and last traded at $121.87. 11,928,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 13,199,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Harris Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. WMS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearwave Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

