CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.42. 7,102,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.73 and a 200-day moving average of $469.55. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Analyst support and upgrades — Several firms have reiterated buy/overweight views or upgraded CRWD, arguing recent AI-driven selling is overdone and that CrowdStrike remains best-in-class in endpoint/AI security, which is supporting the rally.

Fundamental growth drivers highlighted — Analysts point to Falcon Flex adoption, resilient subscription growth and expected strong free cash flow as reasons CrowdStrike can sustain growth despite sector headwinds.

Earnings and guidance are the immediate catalyst — CRWD reports Q4 after the bell; options-implied move and commentators expect a volatile reaction where guidance will matter most for direction. Traders are braced for a roughly 8% swing.

Macro/geopolitical risk is a background headwind — Turmoil (e.g., Strait of Hormuz) pushed futures lower, which can amplify intraday moves in high-beta software names like CRWD ahead of results.

Heavy insider selling — Data show numerous insider sales over the past six months with no reported insider purchases, which can concern some investors about near-term confidence from executives.

AI-disruption narrative and trimmed price targets — Ongoing debate about AI-driven security tools has pressured the stock and prompted several firms to trim targets; continued concern could cap upside if results or commentary disappoint.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after buying an additional 108,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.43.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

