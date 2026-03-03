Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,191 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 29th total of 43,616 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,939 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBS. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

