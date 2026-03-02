Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.35% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $63,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,839,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after buying an additional 404,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $36.85 on Monday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. SFLR was launched on Nov 8, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.