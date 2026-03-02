Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,948 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $30,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQM opened at $250.06 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.76.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.