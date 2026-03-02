Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.8920, but opened at $23.24. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $23.1750, with a volume of 7,517 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCBFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

