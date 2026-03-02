NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 525,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 215,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
NextSource Materials Trading Down 7.6%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27. The stock has a market cap of C$74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.81.
About NextSource Materials
NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextSource Materials
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.