NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 525,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 215,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27. The stock has a market cap of C$74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

