Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.6450, but opened at $10.53. Voestalpine shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 4,098 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Equities analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

