National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.95 and last traded at $168.80, with a volume of 27915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.50.

National HealthCare Trading Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 59.12%.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

