ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.27 and last traded at $165.6370, with a volume of 736847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.59.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $155.00 target price on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 2,010.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ATI by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

