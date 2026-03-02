Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 104621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDRE. Zacks Research raised Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cadre’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Cadre by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,789,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,170,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 247,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadre by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 224,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cadre by 30.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 930,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 217,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

