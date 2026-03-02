Eagers Automotive Limited (APE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.50 on March 18th

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagers Automotive

In other news, insider Timothy Crommelin bought 5,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$24.48 per share, for a total transaction of A$122,420.00. Also, insider Nicholas Politis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$24.44 per share, with a total value of A$2,443,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $3,840,120. 40.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagers Automotive

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products. It also engages in facilitating financing for vehicle purchases through third-party sources; and motor auction and forklift rental business.

