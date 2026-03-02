Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$283.99 and last traded at C$282.10, with a volume of 130027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$281.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD.B. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$256.50.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$251.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$214.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.