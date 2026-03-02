Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$283.99 and last traded at C$282.10, with a volume of 130027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$281.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD.B. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$256.50.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
