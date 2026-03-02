loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.9330. 416,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,671,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $1.75 price target on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2.40 price objective on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 884,495 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $2,388,136.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,609,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,754. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 8,934.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc (NYSE: LDI) is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

