iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.1290, with a volume of 3580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

iPath Select MLP ETN Stock Up 0.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

iPath Select MLP ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.3929 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iPath Select MLP ETN

iPath Select MLP ETN Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Select MLP ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iPath Select MLP ETN ( NYSEARCA:ATMP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

