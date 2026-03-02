Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 2nd

IREN, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business operations or asset holdings create meaningful exposure to Bitcoin price movements or adoption. For stock market investors this typically includes miners, exchanges, wallet/custody providers, and firms that hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet—offering a way to gain crypto-related exposure without buying BTC directly, but with added company-specific, regulatory, and market risks that can make their performance diverge from Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Read More