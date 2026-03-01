SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,829 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 29th total of 10,760 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Lexington Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 85,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RWX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,461. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $310.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market. The Index is a float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries excluding the United States.

