Skeena Resources Limited $SKE Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,095 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.23% of Skeena Resources worth $27,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 20.3% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,871,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,258,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after buying an additional 683,524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,539,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 48.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 482,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 1,834.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,270 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE opened at $38.14 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Skeena Resources Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

