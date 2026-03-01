Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,362 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $28,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 267.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $141.59 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the sale, the director owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

