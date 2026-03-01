Contrasting Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) & Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Yatsen has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and Newell Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $464.90 million 0.90 -$97.02 million ($0.69) -6.48 Newell Brands $7.20 billion 0.26 -$285.00 million ($0.68) -6.69

Yatsen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newell Brands. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Newell Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yatsen and Newell Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 1 0 0 0 1.00 Newell Brands 1 5 4 0 2.30

Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $6.11, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Newell Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -11.54% -15.36% -11.80% Newell Brands -3.96% 9.17% 2.14%

Summary

Newell Brands beats Yatsen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands; small appliances under the Breville brand name in Europe; food and home storage products under the FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball, and Sistema brands; fresh preserving products; vacuum sealing products; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon brand; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, and Sharpie brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products, inlcuding technical apparel and on-the-go beverageware under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, and sporting goods, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

