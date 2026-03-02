American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,922 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 29th total of 20,409 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,994 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,994 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,605,000 after buying an additional 377,775 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 8,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.2185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

