Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,955 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the January 29th total of 13,748 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,434 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Steakholder Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
Steakholder Foods Stock Performance
STKH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Steakholder Foods has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Steakholder Foods
Steakholder Foods, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol STKH, is a developer of cultivated meat and fat products based on cellular agriculture and 3D bioprinting technologies. The company focuses on producing structured, whole-cut meat and fat components by cultivating animal cells in controlled bioreactors, offering an alternative to conventionally farmed meat with the goal of reducing environmental impact and improving food safety.
Originally founded as MeaTech 3D in Israel, the company rebranded to Steakholder Foods in early 2022 and completed its public listing on NASDAQ through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
See Also
