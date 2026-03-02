VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 328 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 29th total of 184 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 99.68% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $144,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

