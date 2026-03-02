Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 105 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the January 29th total of 208 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Madison Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA:CVRD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082. Madison Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.60.
About Madison Covered Call ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Covered Call ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.