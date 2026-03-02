Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRDGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 105 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the January 29th total of 208 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Madison Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:CVRD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082. Madison Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Madison Covered Call ETF

The Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund focuses on income generation by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks that pay dividends, combined with an option writing strategy. The fund is actively managed CVRD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

