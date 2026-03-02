Short Interest in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Drops By 49.9%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 502,673 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 29th total of 1,003,279 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,399,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,399,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,877. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
