Short Interest in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Drops By 49.9%

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 502,673 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the January 29th total of 1,003,279 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,399,548 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,877. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

