Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Declines By 45.0%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,276 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 29th total of 71,353 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 136.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

DHS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. 24,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,651. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Dividend Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.