Short Interest in JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) Decreases By 52.8%

JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,853 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the January 29th total of 12,413 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JXG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded JX Luxventure Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JX Luxventure Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

JX Luxventure Group Trading Down 4.6%

JX Luxventure Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937. JX Luxventure Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 15.48% of JX Luxventure Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About JX Luxventure Group

JX Luxventure Group Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. As a blank check entity, it has no commercial operations of its own and was established to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s sponsors and management team bring experience in financial services, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

