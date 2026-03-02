Head-To-Head Contrast: Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) versus Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 5.92% 5.88% 4.72% Marchex -10.38% -13.57% -10.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 2 0 0 0 1.00 Marchex 1 1 0 0 1.50

Volatility and Risk

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Square Enix and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Square Enix has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Square Enix and Marchex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.13 billion 2.77 $161.13 million $0.67 24.48 Marchex $46.49 million 1.40 -$4.95 million ($0.11) -13.36

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square Enix beats Marchex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix

(Get Free Report)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.