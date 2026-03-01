AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,230 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the January 29th total of 13,303 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 256.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Sun Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 189,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

