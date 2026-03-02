Short Interest in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Declines By 36.5%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,740 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 29th total of 12,182 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NUBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 31,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $22.71.
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.
