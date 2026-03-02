Short Interest in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Declines By 36.5%

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,740 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 29th total of 12,182 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 31,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 621,766 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 799,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after acquiring an additional 453,111 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,143.5% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 207,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,127,000.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

