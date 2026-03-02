Head-To-Head Contrast: Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Burford Capital and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 1 1 3 0 2.40 NewtekOne 0 4 0 1 2.40

Profitability

Burford Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.91%. NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than NewtekOne.

This table compares Burford Capital and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 15.14% 1.96% 0.98% NewtekOne 15.51% 19.52% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and NewtekOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $413.36 million 4.46 $146.48 million $0.27 31.20 NewtekOne $383.33 million 0.93 $58.18 million $2.19 5.61

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. NewtekOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Burford Capital pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NewtekOne has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NewtekOne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of NewtekOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Burford Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.