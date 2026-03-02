Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,832,548 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 29th total of 3,345,299 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,691,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,691,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:VIST traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 1,351,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vista Energy has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $62.42.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vista Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIST. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

