Short Interest in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Drops By 50.3%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,797,482 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 29th total of 5,624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 439.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 439.3 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Down 0.5%

CPAMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 1,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of integrated commercial properties. The trust’s assets comprise retail malls, office towers and mixed-use developments located primarily in Singapore, with select regional holdings that enhance its exposure to key markets in Asia. CICT aims to provide unitholders with stable distributions and long-term growth through active asset management and strategic capital allocation.

CICT was formed in September 2021 through the merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust, creating one of Asia’s largest integrated commercial REITs.

