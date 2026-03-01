China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in February

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 525,341 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the January 29th total of 1,033,741 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

CILJF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS: CILJF) is one of the largest life insurance providers in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core offerings include individual and group life insurance policies, annuity products, health insurance, and accident coverage. In addition to traditional life insurance contracts, China Life has expanded its product suite to incorporate retirement-planning solutions and wealth management products tailored to both high-net-worth and mass-market customers.

Founded on the foundation of the state-owned Central Insurance Company in 1949 and later reorganized as a joint-stock company in 2003, China Life operates an extensive distribution network that spans mainland China, with additional service points in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.