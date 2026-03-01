Red Cat Unveils Blue Ops Maritime Push at Innovation Day, Eyes “Massive” 2026 Revenue Growth

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) executives and partners outlined the company’s growth strategy, manufacturing scale-up plans, and expanding maritime capabilities during its first “Innovation Day” event in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event, hosted at a new Blue Ops facility for Red Cat’s maritime division, also included a preview of a live demonstration featuring drones, unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and partner technologies such as counter-drone systems and swarming software.

Management’s outlook: scaling revenue growth in 2026 and targeting profitability

CEO Jeff Thompson told attendees that management views 2026 as a “massive revenue growth year,” pointing to increased U.S. defense spending expectations and a larger budget line item related to the Army’s small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS). Thompson contrasted 2025’s $78 million appropriations line item for the Army’s PMUAS office with what he described as a 2026 budget of $426 million plus an additional $56 million, which he characterized as “almost $500 million.”

Thompson said Red Cat secured $40 million in 2025 from that PMUAS line item, adding it could have been $45 million if the company had inventory available. He noted Red Cat participates in the Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program and discussed potential participation in Medium-Range Reconnaissance (MRR). Thompson also highlighted that the company had announced its first INDOPACOM-related contract, describing it as an early step in what he expects could grow.

While emphasizing growth, Thompson said the company would not provide guidance at Innovation Day and instead planned to discuss expectations in more detail during its upcoming earnings report, which CFO Christian Morrison said is scheduled for March 18 after market close. Thompson characterized 2027 as a year that would still include growth but would also focus on a “path to profitability.”

Operations: manufacturing capacity, facilities expansion, and supply chain work

Chief Operating Officer Chris Ericson described a shift from “scrappy startup” mode to building the processes and infrastructure needed to serve customers seeking “quantity, quality, and a stable partner.” Ericson detailed facility expansions and production capacity across Red Cat’s operating units, including Teal, FlightWave, and Blue Ops.

Salt Lake City : Ericson said a 3,500-square-foot production area can build 50 drones per day, or about 1,000 per month on a single shift. He said the company has hired shift leads to open a second shift as needed. He described plans to move engineering into an expanded suite and reconfigure space to increase manufacturing floor area, with the potential to scale output further if additional shifts and space are utilized.

: Ericson said a 3,500-square-foot production area can build 50 drones per day, or about 1,000 per month on a single shift. He said the company has hired shift leads to open a second shift as needed. He described plans to move engineering into an expanded suite and reconfigure space to increase manufacturing floor area, with the potential to scale output further if additional shifts and space are utilized. FlightWave (Torrance, California) : Ericson said FlightWave moved into a 51,000-square-foot facility and can produce 125 Edge 130 drones per month on a single shift using about one-third of the space, leaving room for expansion and additional manufacturing activities.

: Ericson said FlightWave moved into a 51,000-square-foot facility and can produce 125 Edge 130 drones per month on a single shift using about one-third of the space, leaving room for expansion and additional manufacturing activities. Blue Ops (Valdosta, Georgia): Ericson and Morrison highlighted a 155,000-square-foot facility intended for USV production, while noting the West Palm Beach site is an R&D-focused location. Ericson said prior users produced around 60 boats per month in the facility and suggested throughput could increase given USVs do not require “human accommodations” found in recreational boats.

Ericson also discussed supply chain initiatives, including efforts to ensure National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance and reduce reliance on China-based sourcing. He cited work to secure multiple vendors per component, shorten lead times by redesigning around more available parts, and pre-purchase long lead-time items. He highlighted batteries and motors as areas where the company sought U.S.-based partners.

Sales pipeline: Army SRR, Drone Dominance, and INDOPACOM engagement

Chief Revenue Officer Geoff Hitchcock said Red Cat sells across multiple customer types, including defense users and “three-letter agencies,” and is also exploring opportunities created by restrictions affecting DJI in the U.S. market, including a roadmap for a lower-cost “in a box” platform for drones-as-first-responders (DFR) applications.

Hitchcock described the Army SRR program configuration as two air vehicles and one ground control station, referring to it as the RQ-28B system for SRR and stating the competitive downselect narrowed from 37 companies to Red Cat. He also discussed the “Drone Dominance” effort, which he said has been merged with a “Purpose-Built Attritable Drones” initiative. Hitchcock said Red Cat was downselected into a group of 25 companies, flew in recent testing, and is awaiting further downselect to 12 companies. He said those selected would receive an order for 2,500 systems and referenced an additional pool of 6,000 systems tied to early delivery, adding that Red Cat is building 10-inch FPV systems in anticipation.

On international demand, Hitchcock said INDOPACOM-related opportunities are expanding and noted that information disclosed in some press releases may remain limited due to sensitivities among regional allies.

Blue Ops: Variant 7 USV and open-architecture “platform” approach

Barry Hinckley, president of Blue Ops, said the maritime business did not exist a year ago, with the company formed in August, production beginning in October, and a boat launched in December. Hinckley described the Variant 7 USV as 7.8 meters long with a stated range of 800 nautical miles at 40 knots, 1,800 pounds of payload capacity, and 317 gallons of fuel. He said the platform can be configured for extended range with additional fuel and emphasized an “open architecture” approach intended to support integration of various payloads and partner technologies.

In the Q&A, Thompson stated a base Variant 7 configuration is priced “about $700,000,” excluding additional payloads such as missiles or counter-drone systems. When asked about margins, he said management was not disclosing margin details for the newer division but called it a “very high margin product.” Hinckley and other presenters framed Blue Ops as focused on building “affordable, reliable, and durable” boats at scale, with Hinckley citing multi-generation boat-building experience and partnerships with established shipbuilders.

Capital allocation priorities: headcount growth, inventory build, and compliance

CFO Christian Morrison said Red Cat “nearly doubled” headcount in 2025 as it invested in maturing corporate functions and operations. For 2026, he said the company expects to continue hiring, particularly to build out Blue Ops, and emphasized investments in capacity, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity requirements such as CMMC compliance.

In response to an analyst question, Morrison said the company must be SOX compliant beginning January 1, 2027, and that it is already working on the process. Ericson said Red Cat expects to be fully CMMC compliant by the middle of the summer, with a target around September.

Executives also discussed a holding-company model intended to preserve the local culture and speed of acquired businesses while centralizing back-office functions such as HR, payroll, and compliance. Thompson said Red Cat’s approach to strategic partnerships often serves as an M&A roadmap, with targeted acquisitions meant to expand capabilities aligned to what “warfighters” need in real-world conditions.

The event concluded with management reiterating that the day’s focus was technology and execution rather than financial guidance, alongside a planned off-site live demonstration featuring a USV, swarming drones, and integrated partner systems.

About Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

