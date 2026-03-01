Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.18% of Entegris worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $253,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.1% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 8.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In related news, CFO Linda Lagorga sold 11,438 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,350. This trade represents a 25.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $3,981,428.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,007.60. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 285,652 shares of company stock valued at $34,253,163 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

