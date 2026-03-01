Plume (PLUME) Price Hits $0.0093

Plume (PLUME) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Plume coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Plume has a total market cap of $47.48 million and $6.30 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Plume has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plume Coin Profile

Plume’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,121,329,365 coins. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. The official website for Plume is plume.org.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,121,329,365 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.00962445 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $8,974,377.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

