TD Asset Management Inc Buys 41,464 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $26,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $213.51 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.86. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Mizuho upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. Melius Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other news, insider John W. Wilkerson sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $480,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,992. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 2,635 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $546,393.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,761.28. This represents a 39.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $3,948,970 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

