iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,005 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 29th total of 84,690 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Performance

TCHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 15,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.50.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4615 dividend. This represents a yield of 402.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

