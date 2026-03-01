My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 135,241 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 29th total of 191,653 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

My Size Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. My Size has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.98% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About My Size

My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology company specializing in mobile measurement and dimensioning solutions designed to optimize online shopping and logistics operations. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and smartphone sensors, the company enables consumers to obtain accurate body measurements and apparel fit recommendations, while also providing carriers and warehouses with automated package dimensioning systems. By addressing pain points related to e-commerce returns and shipping inefficiencies, My Size aims to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction across the retail and delivery ecosystems.

The company’s flagship offering, MySizeID™, is a mobile application and software development kit (SDK) that integrates with e-commerce platforms to guide shoppers to the correct garment size.

