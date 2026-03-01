MovieBloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.62 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $17.44 million and $4.62 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,157,887,214 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. Instagram, YouTube, Kakao Talk”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

