Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 481,795 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the January 29th total of 325,251 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,671,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. 1,487,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,865. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

