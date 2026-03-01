PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,503 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the January 29th total of 10,440 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PRFD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.23. 10,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $53.00.

Get PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

About PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFD. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 44,286.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO Preferred And Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US All Capital Securities index. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad basket of preferred and capital securities issued by US and foreign companies. Portfolio holdings are of varying credit quality and maturity. PRFD was launched on Jan 18, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.