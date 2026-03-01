51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and traded as low as $27.00. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $27.0280, with a volume of 2,303 shares changing hands.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $158.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company’s service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.