Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,209,450 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 29th total of 3,522,817 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.1 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF remained flat at $0.86 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,138. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

(Get Free Report)

Alfa SAB. de C.V., trading on the OTC Market under the ticker ALFFF, is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. Founded in 1974 by the Garza family, the company has evolved into one of Mexico’s largest industrial players through strategic acquisitions and spin-offs.

Alfa’s core operations are organized into four principal business units. Alpek, its petrochemical subsidiary, produces polymers and intermediate chemicals such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene (PP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.