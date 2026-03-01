Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 454,996 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Skygold Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

