Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.83. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $1.7850, with a volume of 344,708,626 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market. Component companies are engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors. As of February 18, 2010, the Semiconductor Index included companies with capitalizations between $1.7 billion and $114 billion.
Featured Articles
